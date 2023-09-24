ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,231 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $32,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,192. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

