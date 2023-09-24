Marshall Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Nordson by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.18. 215,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,891. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $253.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.23.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,821.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,099 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.92, for a total value of $516,186.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,140,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at $537,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

