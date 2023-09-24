iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,127. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

