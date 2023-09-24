Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Holdings Increased by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 5.0% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOT. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $193.55. 100,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,275. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.84. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

