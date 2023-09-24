iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.81. 871,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,786. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $81.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.34.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

