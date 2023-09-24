Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.04. 1,122,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,350. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $233.69. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.54.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.28.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

