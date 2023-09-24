iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stake Lifted by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after buying an additional 93,217,157 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $99,451,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,930,000 after buying an additional 576,925 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 279,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,081,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $89.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,669. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.36.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

