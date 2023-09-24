Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Nasdaq by 32.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

View Our Latest Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.