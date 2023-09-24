Lisk Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $106.57 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $106.57 million and $3.42 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002814 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009506 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002488 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001563 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001892 BTC.

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

