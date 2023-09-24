Siacoin Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $163.44 million and $2.70 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,581.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00243189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.53 or 0.00780725 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013861 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.83 or 0.00537327 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00057326 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00117049 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,198,695,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,175,723,852 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.