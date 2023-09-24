Qtum Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.47 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00008279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $230.54 million and $20.47 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,592.21 or 0.05989840 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00033749 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026635 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016082 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011086 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000384 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

