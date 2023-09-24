Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$173.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.94.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,740. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.68 and its 200 day moving average is $116.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

