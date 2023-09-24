Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKHY. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $147.89. 310,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,712. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.28 and a fifty-two week high of $202.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

About Jack Henry & Associates



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

