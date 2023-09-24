Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys 94 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Hershey by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 2.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.6% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,230 shares of company stock worth $6,449,217 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

HSY stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.94. 2,468,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,732. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $206.69 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.20 and a 200-day moving average of $244.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.