FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FDS traded up $9.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $435.82. The stock had a trading volume of 428,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

