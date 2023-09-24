Marshall Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.69. 1,159,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,072. The stock has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $394.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $433,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,657 shares of company stock worth $8,472,466 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

