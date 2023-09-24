Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 3,449 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 276.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.07, for a total transaction of $156,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 724 shares in the company, valued at $112,994.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $106,609.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,349.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.07, for a total transaction of $156,070.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 724 shares in the company, valued at $112,994.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,215 shares of company stock valued at $656,495. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:SSD traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.83. 159,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,220. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $166.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.37. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $597.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

