Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 242 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 90 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.75.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.98. 726,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,523. Public Storage has a one year low of $262.75 and a one year high of $316.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.97%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.