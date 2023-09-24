Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 13,170 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,170 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned about 0.40% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FPEI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.91. 399,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,460. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.91. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

