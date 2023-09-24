Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Stake Lowered by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up 2.0% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,299,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.24. 287,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,106. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $95.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.66.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

