Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.35. 1,026,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,649. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.54.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

