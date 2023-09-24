Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $10.82 Million Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,620 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 3.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $47,110,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,036.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,063,000 after purchasing an additional 863,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after purchasing an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,354,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after purchasing an additional 427,059 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.11. 630,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,432. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.