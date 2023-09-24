Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $971.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

ORLY stock traded up $9.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $936.02. 399,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,243. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $940.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $914.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

