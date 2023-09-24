iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $249.70 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

