Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 4.5% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Danaher by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after buying an additional 2,169,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $374,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,371. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.22. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $283.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.