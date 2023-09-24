Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.36 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,220 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,771,000 after acquiring an additional 235,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,089 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $44.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

