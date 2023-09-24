Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 47,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $72.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.71. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.