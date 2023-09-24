Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,872,000 after buying an additional 322,040 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $622,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,733,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,248,000 after purchasing an additional 159,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $45.66. 3,726,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,773,012. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $47.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $50.41.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

