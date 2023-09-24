Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.82. 31,389,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,142,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $14.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.70.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 103.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 750,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,150,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,950,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 64,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $839,520,201. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

