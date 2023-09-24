Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 53,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 120.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 6,982.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Poland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EPOL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.63. The stock had a trading volume of 109,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,868. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $226.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.