MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Cut by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $16.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,276.96. 280,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,258. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $754.76 and a twelve month high of $1,451.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a PE ratio of 85.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,296.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,257.76.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

