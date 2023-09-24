Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,478 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in EOG Resources by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,454 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $122.62. 3,222,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,111. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.04 and a 200 day moving average of $118.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.45.

Get Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.