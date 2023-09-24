Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $923,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.1 %

PNC stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.85. 1,369,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.72. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.49%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

