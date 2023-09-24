Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Weyerhaeuser comprises approximately 0.4% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.28. 3,476,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,016. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

