Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after buying an additional 1,789,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,468,000 after buying an additional 241,380 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.43. 5,976,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,137,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

