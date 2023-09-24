Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,085 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,504. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.34. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

