Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,771 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.6% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 150,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after buying an additional 69,525 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 184,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 44,478 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ergawealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. 5,949,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,716,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

