Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $991,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 11.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $155,319,000 after acquiring an additional 483,917 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 27.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.59.

Intel Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of INTC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.18. 29,241,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,244,796. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.52. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

