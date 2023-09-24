iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $80.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.46. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

