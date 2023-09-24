Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Intel by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $155,319,000 after acquiring an additional 483,917 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intel by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.4 %

INTC stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

