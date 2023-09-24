Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 73,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

MDT stock opened at $80.27 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.32.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.85%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

