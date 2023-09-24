23,551 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,551 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,662,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 9.7% during the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Down 0.9 %

FTNT stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $58.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,458,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,825,935. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.10.

Read Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.