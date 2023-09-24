Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Invests $227,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $227.52. 1,065,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.85. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $165.89 and a 12 month high of $245.22.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.