Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 21,034 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,034 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,630,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.09. The stock had a trading volume of 332,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,007. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.