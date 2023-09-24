Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $884,893,000 after purchasing an additional 149,026 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,915,375 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $391,196,000 after purchasing an additional 263,691 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,644. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $1.84 dividend. This represents a $7.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PXD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

