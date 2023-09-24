Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 171 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RTX by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.06.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.58. 9,673,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,088,447. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.18. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $71.43 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.