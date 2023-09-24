Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $3.56 Million in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 84,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. 2,381,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,809. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TECK. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

