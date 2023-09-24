Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 12,764 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,764 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up 1.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $229,000. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 157.8% during the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 17,231 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 70,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 70,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.39. 15,765,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

