Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 18,444 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,444 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned 2.48% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 403.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.6% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPEM traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $50.69. The stock had a trading volume of 17,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,066. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $299.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.38 and a 52-week high of $53.44.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

