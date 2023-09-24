Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,450 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises about 1.5% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 541.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 27.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.72. 798,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,969. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

